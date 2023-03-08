Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently reacted to a news report on the Lagos state government’s plan to pay pension

A report had made the rounds that the Lagos state government was going to pay N1.2 billion pension funds to retirees

In reaction to the news, Simi expressed surprise that the state always had the money but people had to beg for what they earned

Top Nigerian singer, Simi, has caused a buzz on social media after she reacted to news of the Lagos state government planning to pay pension to retirees.

TVC had reported that Lagos state was going to pay N1.2 billion pension funds to retirees and it raised a series of reactions from netizens including Simi.

Taking to her Twitter page, the songstress quoted the report with her reply where she expressed surprise that the government had been keeping the funds.

Singer Simi reacts to news of Lagos state's plan to pay N1.2b pensions. Photos: @symplysimi, @jidesanwoolu

According to her, the Lagos state government could afford to pay the pensions but made people beg for what they had worked for.

She wrote:

“I'm like...Soooo you always had this money? And these people had to beg for money they earned. You always had it?? Lawl.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians speak as Simi reacts to news of Lagos state to pay N1.2b pension

Simi’s reaction to the pension news soon made the rounds on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions. While some netizens noted that the Lagos state government does not owe pensions, others said the government wanted to pay it because of the upcoming election.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep said Lagos state doesn't owe pensions:

Oladipupo said pensioners are always paid without delay:

iam_mcdee:

“Deep down they don’t do the right thing for a purpose… like Dey derive joy in seeing people suffer.”

obiasams:

“Frankly, nobody should come defending Sanwo Olu on the basis of competence. This goes to show the level of wìckēdnëss among these Politicians. Where is the compassion? Suddenly, the government now has such money to pay pensioners in one swoop? Nigerians please be wise.”

laviva_mandi:

“Sanwoolu !!! Your desperation reeks from a mile away. Witchcrafting things, 4 goods years and you magically make it happen.”

mr_toldo:

“4 years in the office and nothing to show for it, 1 week to election, u turned to magician. That's to show u that tins can actually work in this country na for the ryt man to fix em.”

9ice goes door-to-door to campaign for Sanwo-Olu

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice, has now taken to the streets to show support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On different social media platforms, 9ice posted videos of him on the streets, campaigning door-to-door for Sanwo-Olu.

In the videos, the Gongo Aso crooner visited market women, petty traders, barbers and more as he preached the gospel of Sanwo-Olu to them.

