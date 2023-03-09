As many await singer Davido’s return to social media, some of the DMW label boss’ fans have taken to the street to protest

Different videos which emerged online showed fans carrying placards with reminders to Davido about returning online in March

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media as some netizens said they would also join the protest if the singer doesn’t return soon

Trending videos on social media showed a number of much-loved singer Davido’s fans taking to the street to protest over his refusal to return to social media some days into the month of March.

Recall that in December, Davido revealed he would be taking a break from social media till March. However, nine days into the month he promised to return, some fans have become curious as to why he was yet to fulfil his promise.

Davido's fans take to the streets. Credit: @davido

A placard carried by one of the protesters read: “Baddest It’s March already, please come out.”

Watch the video of fans protesting over Davido’s absence online:

See another video below:

Netizens react to videos of protesting fans

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

toteandteesbytunmi:

"Honestly the social spaces misses him❤️."

adaikwerre:

"I suppose Join this protest. see how Davido's fans smoof hello!"

chigirl__onyi:

"This one’s no get work."

azeez_x_:

"Una no get work?"

db_naturals_:

"Let him have this space biko for his sanity."

jnk_styles:

"And d massively got my attention, ready?"

trechkid_sog1:

"Una too wan collect 1M e no go work."

soloblinkz:

"As you see them like this, them no dey buy ticket for him show oo."

titi_carie:

"They want to collect one million."

db_jewelry_hubandbags:

"Let him be the one to decide when he’s ready."

stanbnx:

"Fan love is okay but are they not feeling the current situation in Nigeria? Perhaps there’s something behind this."

Isreal DMW shares airport view ahead of Davido's return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Isreal DMW took to his Instastory to share a picture of the singer's private jet and car as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

Sharing the picture, Isreal added a caption that read:

“001 Oga, is coming.”

Someone said:

"Don’t mind him nah Over happiness cause am."

