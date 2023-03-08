An old photo of popular Nigerian singer Davido has shown that he has always been a happy fellow right from childhood

In a post sighted online, the singer, who could not have been more than five, was seen with other kids at a birthday party

Davido's cousins Tunji and B-Red were spotted as well, around the celebrant, with the singer's smile stealing the show

One major reason Davido is loved by many is his happy-go-lucky attitude. The singer smiles a lot and seems to be happy all the time.

A throwback photo of little OBO has made the rounds on social media, confirming that he has always loved to smile and show off his entire teeth while at it.

Throwback photo of Davido stirs reactions Photo credit: @davido/@abazwhyllzz

In the photo, the singer and his cousins, as well as other kids, crowded around the celebrant for the photo.

While some kids smiled shyly and subtly, Davido's smile shone the brightest.

See the photo below:

Reactions to the photo

@heis_misi:

"He took “cheese” too seriously "

@ladyphoebe__:

"Always happy ❤️"

@heis_misi:

"Bruh he shine teeth like sun guy. He is beautiful."

@KhaleedSZN_:

"See him 32 for outside, this boy is too cuteeeee"

@speedy_1011:

"Always smiling."

@owolatunbi_:

"bro had the vibe since way back..cheee!!"

@EmmyReigns_:

"He's always the one with the biggest smile Such a cute fellow."

@chiadika_n:

"He’s always been joyful and the star of the party. See how’s he’s even happier than the celebrant "

@UTDBlack7:

"Always the Happiest and Radiant person in every room❤️Davido ="

@Alesh14239416:

"By his teeth, you shall recognize him."

Old video of Bisola interviewing young Davido surfaces

A video of TV host and actress Bisola Aiyeola and singer Davido went viral on social media, indicating their journey and growth in the entertainment industry.

In the 2011 video, Bisola seemed just to be kickstarting her career and was seen interviewing Davido, who had just entered his 'Dami Duro' era.

Bisola got the singer to update fans on what to expect from him, and he ended up giving her a peck, a gesture that made Bisola vow not to have her bath anymore.

