An exciting video of a group of kids playing xylophone made from local wood has gone viral

In the one-minute video, the children could be seen enjoying themselves while playing the wooden xylophone

One of the children danced joyfully to the sound and moved rhythmically to the tune as well

A beautiful video shared by @invincesunday on Tiktok that captured a bunch of kids playing a locally made xylophone has attracted the attention of many social media users.

The children who were trying to remake Burna Boy's Common Person were so on track that they were hitting all the right notes in a way that showed how much they practiced.

While the little boys and girls play on the wooden xylophone showing their great talent, everything merged to form a sound similar to that of Burna Boy's Common Person.

They do it wonderfully

Amongst the children was a man who was also occupied with a musical tool. Each team member understands what is required at each stage of the process, demonstrating their level of practice.

The lovely video was captioned with the following: "Africa music safari with invince - best Xylophonist alongside the award-winning cultural ambassador Ndito uforo Akwa Ibom cultural troupe."

As of the time of this report, the video has gathered over 600,000 likes on Tiktok and 23,000 comments. It has also been shared 41,000 times on the same platform.

Social media users react

@justinjess reacted: "I wanna buy their album! I'd play this around my house nonstop, such a happy sound."

@Rhealdrew013 said: "How did you guys get the woods to sound differently."

@boreduniverse also said: "I love this."

@joszysolomon590 wrote: "this is where Reggae, Soka, Calypso, Salsa, Arumba, Samba, Rhythm of Blues come from."

@reyacliff said: "I posted this on my whatsapp status I got 1k view with 200 pls send"

@user46972 wrote: "No sheet music, these kids learned to play it all by memory."

@bayobeats said: "the best video on the internet right now."

@tonyekhaisomi also reacted: "This is good to relax the mind after INEC failed us."

@papeeyah also said: "No wayyy."

@Empress wrote also: "I will be back when this goes viral."

Watch the video below:

