“Oga Is Coming”: Davido’s Logistics Manager, Isreal DMW, Gives Update, Shares Airport View, Many React

by  Olumide Alake
  • Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, is all excited about the return of his boss to social media
  • Isreal shared a picture of the DMW’s label boss' private jet and car to announce his return
  • Isreal’s post has stirred reactions from many of the singer’s fans and followers, as they expressed excitement

It seems much-loved Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, may soon return to social media.

The singer’s logistics manager Isreal DMW recently took to his Instastory to share a picture of the singer's private jet and car as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

Davido, Isreal DMW
Isreal DMW is all excited ahead of Davido's return. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture, Isreal added a caption that read:

“001 Oga, is coming.”

See the post below:

Davido has been away from social media after his family suffered a tragedy. Many are awaiting the singer’s return after he promised to make a comeback in March 2023.

Netizens react to Isreal DMW’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

iamrozzy1:

"Don’t mind him nah Over happiness cause am."

talkplenty:

"Abeg update me when Oga Herrive."

better66377:

"E don Tay we dey wait."

tenna_boi:

"Who send Israel message, now he don go post without reading what he wrote. But I can’t wait to see my OBO."

abimbola_020:

"We are waiting."

mr_jeko:

"Isreal don start again."

dredodan

"Make him come Abeg march self go soon finish."

Cubana Chiefpriest announces Davido's impending return

Meanwhile, in a previous report via Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest, was all excited ahead of the return of his best friend and music star Davido.

Recall that in December 2022, Davido announced a break from social media after his performance at the World Cup and quick return to Instagram.

Ahead of OBO's return this month, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of him and the singer as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

He also added a caption that read:

“Regardless March is here!! Happy New Month Fam. OBO is Coming. Joy is here.”

The celebrity barman's post, however, stirred mixed reactions from his followers.

Source: Legit.ng

