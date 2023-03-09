Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, is all excited about the return of his boss to social media

Isreal shared a picture of the DMW’s label boss' private jet and car to announce his return

Isreal’s post has stirred reactions from many of the singer’s fans and followers, as they expressed excitement

It seems much-loved Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, may soon return to social media.

The singer’s logistics manager Isreal DMW recently took to his Instastory to share a picture of the singer's private jet and car as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

Isreal DMW is all excited ahead of Davido's return. Credit: @davido

Sharing the picture, Isreal added a caption that read:

“001 Oga, is coming.”

See the post below:

Davido has been away from social media after his family suffered a tragedy. Many are awaiting the singer’s return after he promised to make a comeback in March 2023.

Netizens react to Isreal DMW’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

iamrozzy1:

"Don’t mind him nah Over happiness cause am."

talkplenty:

"Abeg update me when Oga Herrive."

better66377:

"E don Tay we dey wait."

tenna_boi:

"Who send Israel message, now he don go post without reading what he wrote. But I can’t wait to see my OBO."

abimbola_020:

"We are waiting."

mr_jeko:

"Isreal don start again."

dredodan

"Make him come Abeg march self go soon finish."

Cubana Chiefpriest announces Davido's impending return

Meanwhile, in a previous report via Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest, was all excited ahead of the return of his best friend and music star Davido.

Recall that in December 2022, Davido announced a break from social media after his performance at the World Cup and quick return to Instagram.

Ahead of OBO's return this month, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of him and the singer as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

He also added a caption that read:

“Regardless March is here!! Happy New Month Fam. OBO is Coming. Joy is here.”

The celebrity barman's post, however, stirred mixed reactions from his followers.

