“Oga Is Coming”: Davido’s Logistics Manager, Isreal DMW, Gives Update, Shares Airport View, Many React
It seems much-loved Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, may soon return to social media.
The singer’s logistics manager Isreal DMW recently took to his Instastory to share a picture of the singer's private jet and car as he announced that Davido is coming soon.
Sharing the picture, Isreal added a caption that read:
“001 Oga, is coming.”
See the post below:
Davido has been away from social media after his family suffered a tragedy. Many are awaiting the singer’s return after he promised to make a comeback in March 2023.
Netizens react to Isreal DMW’s post
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:
iamrozzy1:
"Don’t mind him nah Over happiness cause am."
talkplenty:
"Abeg update me when Oga Herrive."
better66377:
"E don Tay we dey wait."
tenna_boi:
"Who send Israel message, now he don go post without reading what he wrote. But I can’t wait to see my OBO."
abimbola_020:
"We are waiting."
mr_jeko:
"Isreal don start again."
dredodan
"Make him come Abeg march self go soon finish."
Cubana Chiefpriest announces Davido's impending return
Meanwhile, in a previous report via Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest, was all excited ahead of the return of his best friend and music star Davido.
Recall that in December 2022, Davido announced a break from social media after his performance at the World Cup and quick return to Instagram.
Ahead of OBO's return this month, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of him and the singer as he announced that Davido is coming soon.
He also added a caption that read:
“Regardless March is here!! Happy New Month Fam. OBO is Coming. Joy is here.”
The celebrity barman's post, however, stirred mixed reactions from his followers.
