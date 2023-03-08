Effeminate celebrity Bobrisky and blogger, Tosin Silverdam, have taken their matter to the police for settlement

The crossdresser shared a video online showing the moment Silverdam was being interrogated by some police officers

However, Silverdam returned to social media letting fans and followers know that he simply honoured an invite for questioning and has returned home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The drama between controversial crossdresser Bobrisky and blogger, Tosin Silverdam, continues to wax stronger.

Bobrisky appeared to have made true of his threat to have Silverdam arrested as shared a video showing the moment the young man was being interrogated by police officers.

Tosin Silverdam honoured a police invite over his fight with Bobrisky. Photo: @bobrisky222/@tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The effeminate celebrity captioned the video shared on his Snapchat channel:

“Stop explaining too much."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the shared video, Silverdam was heard explaining how he simply makes social commentaries and has praised Bobrisky in the past.

Watch the clip below:

Silverdam speaks after police interrogation

In a different video shared online, Silverdam assured his fans and followers that he wasn't detained by the police as suggested by Bobrisky.

According to him, the crossdresser tried so hard to make sure that police officers remanded him in prison, but his efforts proved futile.

Silverdam said he personally honoured the invite from the police to answer questions as opposed to being arrested.

Watch his disclaimer below:

Social media users react to Bobrisky, Silverdam drama

sure____zee said:

"They no arrest am they only call him for questioning make you rest."

ololadeeds said:

"Nothing una fit tell me. Tosin and bobrisky are in love. Abi na bob love tosin, anyone jare love na love."

_yoursfavourite said:

"They have no reason to arrest him. He is learned and he is a blogger . They just picked him up for questioning after Bob made a report . If you’re learned you’ll know he is not lying."

shadesofmartilo said:

"Debunking here and there! Bobrisky on his way to say he wasn’t delayed!"

Tosin Silverdam meets Bobrisky

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that controversial blogger Tosin Silverdam took to social media to let his fans and followers know that he finally met Bobrisky.

According to Silverdam, he attended an event organised by BBNaija’s Khloe, and she insisted that he stay back to meet the crossdresser.

Khloe mediated a peaceful conversation between the two, and Silverdam admitted that Bobrsiky was indeed a nice individual.

Source: Legit.ng