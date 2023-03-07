Reality star Whitemoney collaborated with media personality, Nedu, in a bid to answer those who have been criticising his source of wealth since he bought a Maybach

The two featured in a hilarious skit that saw Whitemoney listing some of the businesses he has going for himself

The BBNaija star hilariously mentioned that he is also into ‘hook up’ and netizens had mixed reactions to the video

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shina Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney, has deployed humour in response to naysayers who have been criticizing his latest automobile purchase.

The reality star collaborated with media personality, Nedu, in a bid to answer those wondering where he got the funds to afford a Maybach despite all that is going on in the country at the moment.

The skit saw Nedu checking out the luxury ride before making his way into a room where Whitemoney donned female clothing and had heavy makeup on his face.

Whitemoney proceeded to mention how he is a hustler by day and goes into ‘hook up’ by nighttime in a bid to afford his expensive lifestyle.

However, a different portion of the skit equally captioned Whitemoney making reference to some of his legitimate businesses that include the sale of footwear, a food delivery service and a cereal production business.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Whitemoney’s video

acewordofficial said:

"He’s openly telling y’all."

mickeycike said:

"Guy you don't owe anyone any explanation of how u make your money congratulations dude . Enjoy your life."

mvvfasaalagos said:

"Bbnaija influencer by day, housewife by night ."

ad_____money said:

"White money come resemble bobrisky ."

uchman___ said:

"Alhaji Shey na dey poke nose into ppl matter why u wan run? ."

austinogram said:

"You show say this white money no b this thing actually ? SMH.. see how en body be."

