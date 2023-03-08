Nigerian street sensation Portable has continued with his sheer act of giving and helping young, talented, upcoming singers

Recently, the Zazu crooner was captured on an Instagram live session with one of his signees, to whom he gave a couple of pieces of advice to help in the industry

Portable went on to promise the zealous artist other goodies to improve his life and career, which sent netizens into an appreciative state

Popular Nigerian street act Portable has continued to show generosity at any opportunity that presents itself.

The Zeh crooner was on a live video chat with one of his signees when he disclosed a random fact about his relationship with the indigenous rap lord Olamide Badoo.

Portable adviced the artist not to stress their helper because even him he doesn’t disturb Olamide and allows Olamide to give him money whenever he wants to

"Olamide dey give me money, but I no dey beg am for food money. No dey stress your helper," he said.

Portable went to ask the young man what phone he had, and when he revealed that it was an iPhone xr, Dr Zeh promised to get him a better phone.

