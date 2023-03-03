Former presidential aspirant Adam Garba went head-to-head with TV host Frank Edoho on Twitter

Adamu mocked Peter Obi's decision to go to court, Edoho dedicated his time to knocking him over his terrible English and errors

Edoho made fun of the politician's inability to tweet without grammatical blunders because of how much corruption has eaten into him

Popular TV host and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire presenter Frank Edoho enjoys schooling people he has arguments with on Twitter, and correcting their bad grammar.

The latest back-and-forth happened with APC supporter and former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba.

Garba started by making fun of Labour Party's Peter Obi, who held a press conference over the just concluded presidential election and hopes to go to court.

Edoho, an Obi supporter, spotted an error in the tweet, and called the politician out, saying all he knows to do is rig elections.

The first exchange birthed a hilarious back-and-forth as Edoho was hell-bent on correcting the politician's English.

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to the exchange

etta_xoxo:

"How will he know??? I’m very sure he rigged his way through primary school!"

damilola_a_:

"Very subtle yet intense response "

kambeaut.y:

"Adamu if you love yourself, don’t reply that frank again, it’s a trap . Don’t say I didn’t give you update o."

_invictus_solomon:

"Meaning he doesn’t know the difference between a noun and a verb"

_deagram:

"At this point, I think Adamu needs to download Grammarly app. Lol."

rukkie_notsandaa:

"Very formal quarrel.. sounds like a power point presentation "

lanre.habeeb:

"At one point Adamu gave his phone to someone to type for him you can’t tell me otherwise!"

capry_sunn:

"Adamu needs a very patient lesson teacher ASAP "

onyiimuzor:

"Can I get a round of applause for Frank"

sommafragrance:

"The kind of gbas gbos that’s currently going on since the election eh...any small misyarn like this , you will collect straight up..nobody send your papa."

