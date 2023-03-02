Humour merchant Mr Jollof has informed his fans and followers about his self-imposed exile from Nigeria

The entertainer's announcement comes shortly after Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC emerged as the winner of the presidential election

Mr Jollof’s announcement has since sparked mixed reactions from followers who watched him campaign for Atiku over the past few months

Controversial comic star Freedom Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof, has once again taken to social media with a post that has left his fans and followers with mixed feelings.

The entertainer didn’t say much as he announced that he was embarking on a self-imposed exile from the country.

Mr Jollof jetted out of Nigeria after Bola Tinubu's victory. Photo: @officialasiwajubat/@mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

"Self-exile mode activated, bye-bye Nigeria,” the humour merchant wrote without giving his followers reasons for his decision.

Mr Jollof’s post comes in the wake of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Bola Tinubu of the All Progress Congressive (APC) as the winner of the Saturday, March 25 presidential election.

See his post here:

Fans flood Mr Jollof’s comment section

efewarriboy3 said:

"My brother no need o. U supported your candidate with full chest. People wey form deaf and dumb naim suppose Dey shame. U too much bro. Bless."

munosings said:

"At least you made your money… the only logical thing to do is to japa sir… you don talk full everywhere… and e no come work so what else."

lordidama said:

"Imagine say you be loyal person wey dey stay one place now, check out you for don at least gain something now as BAT don win. But you say no. Say you like to dey jump prematurely even before you see result of your work or hard work or whatever the case may be."

king_h.o.c_ said:

"If to say your greed go allow u stay one place now u for Dey celebrate with APC."

iamvivian_ngene said:

"See as you use greed loose everything.. If like say you join LP pick form shey you for win senate or house of rep, but you Dey here Dey do mumu analysis… No structure don send you go exile . Enjoy my brother it’s so cold outside. Who wan trust you again like this? Sell out with zero integrity."

taiwotelli said:

"Murife don’t run ."

mr____nice147 said:

"No go anywhere. Moreover BAT was your favorite. Before decamping to campaigns for Atiku because of money. So stay and work with BAT."

Mr Jollof drops support for APC's Bola Tinubu

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, got social media buzzing when he shared a video with the PDP vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa.

The funnyman had been clamouring and campaigning for the APC's presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on social media.

Mr Jollof dumped the APC as he met the opposition party's candidate, and Nigerians dragged him over the action.

Source: Legit.ng