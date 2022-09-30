Controversial Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, got social media buzzing when he shared a video with the PDP vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa

The funnyman has been clamouring and campaigning for the APC's presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on social media

It appears Mr Jollof has dumped the APC as he met the opposition party's candidate, and Nigerians have been dragging him over the action

As the 2023 presidential election draws closer, Nigerians, including celebrities, have been declaring their support for their preferred candidates ahead of the decisive day.

One celebrity who has openly defended and campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is comedian Mr Jollof. The young man has received a lot of backlash over his support for the veteran politician.

Mr Jollod met with PDP's Okowa and has deleted Tinubu's posts. Credit: @mr.jollof_ @officialasiwajubat

Mr Jollof took a big U-turn when he deleted all the campaign videos for Tinubu on his page as he met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He greeted Okowa like a gentleman and the caption of the post read:

"Father and son."

Nigerians react to Mr Jollof's video with Okowa

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Mr Jollof and Ifeanyi Okowa. Most of them seriously dragged the comedian.

Martez2009:

"No be everybody way they shout Nigeria go better on social media really mean well for the country, some na hunger some na attention, while some na money."

Jones_mil:

"Be like say Tinubu son never pay the balance."

Seniwinter:

"Baba never collect balance from APC na why."

Ope_ninla:

"Okowa don remit 10m, jollof na longa theory."

Richiecash11:

"You no de post Tinubu again? You never get alert from Seyi Tinubu. E be like na Okowa de pay now ooo cos the guy is actually desperate ."

Morgan_arizona:

"You don channel ur begging else where."

Moment Seyi Tinubu introduced Mr Jollof to his dad

Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Mr Jollof pitched his tent with APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and he made it known to all and sundry.

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he was introduced to Tinubu by the politician’s son, Seyi.

Mr Jollof shared the video on his Instagram page while declaring his support as many flooded his comment section with different reactions.

