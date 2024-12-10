Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has passed a message to those asking questions about her new degree from a Mexican university

Recall that the talented star shared videos on December 9 to announce her latest achievement as a graduate

Following the conflicting reactions she got on her post, the mum of two stated her priority amid the buzz

Regina Daniels has opened up after the conflicting reactions she got towards her graduation from a Mexican university.

The billionaire wife shared more pictures from the event, showing how her family flew out to celebrate her as she took a swipe at her trolls.

Regina Daniels spoke about family as she celebrated her graduation. Credit: @regina.daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has thrown a subtle jab at her critics for her recent graduation ceremony from a Mexican university.

On Monday, Regina announced she bagged a bachelor's degree in psychology from a Mexican university.

The mum of two noted that the degree reflects her numerous hours of hard work, determination, tenacity, and God's love.

The light-skinned beauty thanked her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, for his continuous love, support, and encouragement. She also valued her mother's constant support.

While many people stormed her page, stating she bought the certificate, which is why she travelled to faraway Mexico, others questioned how she was able to obtain a degree without them seeing her in class.

Regina Daniels replies critics

On her Instagram page, she uploaded more photographs from her graduation ceremony, which included her renowned mother, Rita Daniels.

Regina mentioned that she enjoys making her loved ones proud. She claimed that she lives for the smiles on their faces and the pads on their shoulders.

"What brings me joy is making my loved ones proud. I love the smiles on their faces and the pads on their shoulders".

See her post below:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omah_jhay:

"Regina Is soo Pretty ,Dammn!!!🔥🔥🔥,,Congratulations Dearie."

vivyan.gabriel:

"Felicidades por tu graduación mi amor."

casie__snow:

"My omalicha Nwa with doings…. Congratulations My baby."

sweezzy1:

"Proud mother ❤️ My mama my everything."

clement_chidex:

"Congratulations 🎉❤️ Lady G. Greater Achievement To Come."

rosylicious84:

"They don't speak English, they write in their language, I can see that the only recognized letters are her names so how was the learning done?but all the same congratulations."

mrmoneyyyyym:

"It seems u like education gown more than education,over 6yrs ago u wore that of Benin university as a fresher now that of Mexico university as a graduate,is it adult education?cos there's more of aged people,the truth is no matter how anyone try to paint a degree gotten through hardwork will always be different from the one bought,the feeling will never be same."

Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the actress' hubby celebrated her degree from Mexico.

According to the politician, Regina Daniels still has more to achieve.

He also added that her graduation was a result of her determination and hard work.

