Nigerian street pop act Zlatan got netizens excited with his dexterity in the popular BottleWaterChallenge trending online

The singer decided to prove his skill in the game by using two water bottles and flipping them together on a blindfold

The video circulating showed Zlatan continuously flipping the bottles from bottom to top at different locations in the house while still in a blindfold in some

Nigerian singer Zlatan has continued to amaze fans and netizens with his dexterity on the bottle flip challenge going on social media.

The indigenous rapper has been the buzz online over how he exhibits skills in playing the game with little or no failure.

Nigerian rapper Zlatan does bottle water challenge on blindfold Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Recently, Zlatan got attention from netizens when he did something different from the regular bottle flip; this time, the rapper went for a blindfold with two bottles in his hands.

As expected, Zlatan shared a video of himself doing the flip at different locations in his house.

Nigerians react to Zlatan’s blindfolded video

thecuteabiola:

"This thing no normal again ooo . Ah! How come."

iamdandizzy:

"We don leave all these bottle water matters for you."

wayvy_backup:

"Omo so election done reign finish."

mikekuzy_official:

"God born am with this thing."

heisdemigram:

"He did it a lot of times till he got it...... Then added it to the clips."

milkzy11:

"Zlatan na footballer nigbakan seyin."

toughboy_lion:

"Why is this a trend after Messi’s behind-the-scenes video went viral?"

papyudoh:

"Who be that guy squatting dey with green nylon all over him... Zlatan zlatan... No follow naija do us bobobobo na."

frankoflagos:

"Only if you know how many days it took him just to complete the video."

pretty_wealthpeju:

"Zlatan tin se ogun even if na editing ahh e go far o."

initial_.clip.__:

"Juju don day enter this challenge small small ."

