Popular Nigerian star Tiwa Savage released a little ray of joy for her fans and followers who have been burdened by the 2023 electoral process

The Afrobeats diva took to social media amid the new presidential buzz to share some elegant pictures of herself

Tiwa’s flattering appearance made netizens admire her annunciated contours, while they noted that she was yet to say a word about the presidential win

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigeran Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage got Netizens drooling amid the heaviness in the atmosphere caused by the final reports of INEC.

The sultry singer took to Instagram to post an elegant picture of herself while ignoring the country’s current situation.

Pictures of Tiwa Savage Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa also went on to give her fans and followers a piece of advice that deemed fit for the electoral season

"He who humbles himself will be exalted," she hinted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her post bellow

Nigerians react to Tiwa's post

tiwasavagecloset:

"High fashion baddie."

big__bambi:

Nigeria is too hot for this hotness mummy jam jam❤️

mattpepperdem:

"Did you guys said tiwa is in her fourties? because I mean this girl is hot like heater. "

emmycrown_mouthpiece:

"Abeg shey TIWA SAVAGE NO NEED HOUSE BOY ."

vanz_baby:

"Always looking gorgeous ."

donald_vaz:

"oloshi omo… i see your face for this election ???? brown cringed peacock!!!"

pe_ace4390:

"Them go soon start to drag am because of election ."

Tiwa Savage hangs out with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx

Legit.ng reported about Tiwa Savage's international link-ups, how the music diva met some of Hollywood's biggest superstars.

Apparently, the singer had attended a Vogue Magazine event, and she got to wine and dine with the superstars.

A photo captured the moment Tiwa took her place beside editor-in-chief Edward Enningful and Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform at NBA Halftime show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music stars Tems, Burna Boy and Rema received accolades from many in the online community.

This comes after all three music stars gave stellar performances at the highlight anticipated NBA All-Star games halftime show.

Videos from the performance made the rounds on social media and many Nigerians hailed the superstars.

Source: Legit.ng