Singer Adekunle Gold has joined other social media users to participate in the trending #BottleWaterChallenge

The singer hilariously mentioned how he was aiming to smash rapper Zlatan Ibile’s record, but he failed woefully after several attempts

Adekunle Gold’s video sparked hilarious reactions, with netizens also taking jabs at Zlatan for being consistent with the game

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has joined content creators and social media users who are currently participating in the viral #BottleWaterChallenge.

From indications, the singer was moved to participate after watching a video of indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile, who seemed to have perfected his skills at the challenge.

Adekunle Gold fails BottleWaterChallenge against Zlatan. Photo:@adekunlegold/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instastory channel, the singer shared a video showing the moment he attempted to participate in the game.

“Zlatan, this is for you,” Adekunle Gold hilariously mentioned before proceeding to toss the bottle in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Unfortunately, the singer’s first and second attempts fell flat. Check out the video below:

Social media users react

Some social media users who reacted found the video hilarious, with many stylishly taking jabs at Zlatan for being so perfect at the viral challenge.

Read some comments sighted online below:

dequezgram said:

"AG calm down your body too dey shake."

dicey_e.k said:

"Zlatan no be everything dem dey add juju nah."

hat_prosper1 said:

"@zlatan_ibile should accept the challenge."

icon_makanaki10 said:

"Zlatan nah werey normally."

Adekunle Gold buys Range Rover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold finally acquired a Range Rover 8 years after singing about owning one.

The father of one shared a lovely picture of him sitting confidently on his new ride with smiles all over his face.

Celebrities, fans and well-wishers stormed Adekunle Gold’s Instagram page to congratulate the singer on the expensive car purchase.

"As Baba God pick up your call, will surely pick mine too as long i don’t envy my brothers," one person wrote while congratulating the singer.

Another said:

"Been a fan for 7 years!!! What God cannot do does NOT EXIST. Your timing has always been perfect!!! This is incredible to watch ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng