Many within the Tinubu family are still in a celebratory mood as a photo of the new president-elect of the country, Asiwaju, and his son Seyi goes viral

Reactions have trailed the photo of Seyi, the only son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he shared a post of himself and his father on his social media pages

In the viral photos sighted online, Seyi was sighted holding his father's certificate of return, standing side-by-side with his father

A photo of the newly elected president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sharing a cute moment with his son Seyi stirs reactions online.

The young businessman and serial entrepreneur shared the images on his Insta-story as he was seen holding his father's certificate of return as president of Nigeria.

Nigerians take to social media to react to photos of Seyi Tinubu and his father holding his return certificate. Photo credit: @seyitinubu

Nigerians have reacted to the viral pictures, with some hailing Seyi Tinubu many have trolled him. Some alleged that Seyi and his father weren't the actual owners of the certificate of return, and it was allegedly a stolen mandate.

See the viral photos of Seyi Tinubu and his father below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral photos of Tinubu and his son Seyi after he was declared president-elect

@fola.adamu:

"Congratulations."

@amakapearl22:

"Thieves, you and your father stole a good man's mandate."

@omohduni:

"Son of the YEAR!!!."

@getfamiliar9ja:

"Well deserving ."

Source: Legit.ng