Seyi Tinubu, son of the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, like many Nigerians, also cast their votes

Seyi took to his Instastory to share a short video of him and his wife showing their marked fingers, which signified that they had voted

The video has stirred different reactions from netizens as many dragged the son of the APC presidential candidate

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As expected, Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressive Congress (APC)) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu also participated in the voting exercise, which took place all over the country today, February 25.

Seyi went to his polling unit alongside his wife Layal as he shared different videos of them on his Instastory.

Seyi Tinubu and wife cast their votes. Credit: @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

In one video, Seyi and his wife showed off their marked fingers, indicating that they had cast their votes.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Seyi Tinubu’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adetutu_sunmola:

"Okan yin o ni bale."

glossyfaith:

"If una like make una cross una head together peter obi for president."

theeventmc:

"There can't be crisis nau. If na your spouse papa wan run for Presidency, you go allow crisis? Just dey play o."

olori_lucy:

"Lmao. The lady seems so disinterested in the video recording."

dfw_oma:

"His wife looked like she was forced...chai...she no even look camera."

lookingfortewogbade:

"Omo that's their problem but they should remember that whatever APC has caused on Nigerians, it would befall them too and their children, except we are not serving a living God."

ebonytina_:

"Doing it for social media! A drug addict and his wife!"

wandoo25:

"When him papa thugs say peace no go dey for lagos,where is the free and fair election

mz_tessy_:

"Their family problem."

habowlawreh

"Before we know ,they go turn presidential position to Oye idile for their family."

oresbeautyhub:

"She was forced ."

Tinubu says he is confident of winning as he cast his vote in Lagos

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cast his vote at a polling unit in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Tinubu voted alongside his wife, Remi, and other party chieftains, Legit.ng reported on Saturday, February 25.

“Democracy is here to stay”, Tinubu said and expressed optimism that he is “too confident of victory”.

Source: Legit.ng