Nigerian celebs who pledged their support to LP’s Peter Obi have taken to social media in reaction following Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the new president

Kanayo O Kanao, Iyabo Ojo, Paul Okoye and Yul Edochie among others submitted that all they want is a better Nigeria at the end of the day

Fans and followers consoled the movie stars with many hailing them for choosing to throw their support behind Obi

It is indeed a bittersweet moment for Nigerian citizens following the emergence of All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the new president-elect.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Tinubu’s win during the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Naija elebs who supported Peter Obi react to his defeat. Photo: @iyaboojofespris/@peterpsquare/@k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

As expected, Tinubu’s emergence comes as a heavy blow to supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabi Kwankwanso.

Celebrities who heavily threw their weight and support behind Obi took to their respective social media pages with posts hailing the former governor for putting up a good fight, and they shared their intentions of ultimately wanting a better Nigeria.

"I'm so proud & so happy that I stood on the right path & I will forever stand on the right path," actress Iyabo Ojo wrote while calling for calm among fellow 'Obidients'.

See her post below:

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie simply told his fellow 'Obidients' that a new and better Nigeria is on the way.

Singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare music group shared a picture of Obi while commending his efforts in the presidential race.

"The only man that is changing the Narrative ✊ A new Nigeria is Possible ✊," he wrote.

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo didn't take the loss so well as he told fans and followers that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday.

He wrote:

"I am not celebrating my birthday today because INEC sold SHAME in the market. God bless you my fans and well wishers for your support and prayers."

"I’m proud to be an Obidient so Proud I voted my conscience let me borrow @iyaboojofespris words ,my conscience Won It is well we will not forget ,it will be in our records We tried did our Best but then ,they made it what is become Shallom," actress Anita Joseph wrote on her page.

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw shared a picture of Obi and made it clear that she remains resolute in her support of his candidacy.

She wrote:

"I remain resolute in my support of you @peterobigregory. I no kuku dey give up with all the things my eyes have seen inside my own life and in this my beloved country..."

Fans react as celebs talk about Peter Obi's defeat

justice_crack said:

"My sweet Obidients, Agbado boys are going to mock and gaslight you all day and week. If you are not mentally prepared, I advise you to leave social media for now. Some of us that are iron-willed are still going to be here to deal with them on your behalf."

divabyqbwigs said:

"Our admiration for you Aunty Iyabo has tripled. Thank you for being a voice and a force . There’s hope at the end of the tunnel. Might look bleak now but there’s hope. Nigeria will be Great Again!"

briggygold_ said:

"Victory may be delayed but can never be denied, as surely as God lives we will keep the faith...We won't give up on the country of our dreams, it's coming. Surely."

iam_fhadey said:

"We Obidients Dey gallant we no Dey change mouth."

chigozie_ehim1 said:

"Iyabo Ojo, you are blessed. May you continue to shine and prosper for God's glory. Much love from Germany."

Desmond Elliot celebrates as Tinubu wins presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor and politician Desmond Elliot took to social media with a video showing his current mood following INEC’s announcement of Tinubu’s win.

The entertainer was sighted among other APC supporters who equally took to the streets of Lagos to rejoice over their new president-elect.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community with many telling him to prepare for his own election.

