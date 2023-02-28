Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has now admitted that her colleague, Funke Akindele, is her boss in the industry

The Ijakumo actress revealed this while defending herself from a social media troll who claimed she was no match for Akindele

According to Toyin, being compared to Funke Akindele means she is doing great because she is her boss

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has continued to face trolls on social media over her political choice.

Just recently, the Ijakumo actress admitted that her colleague, Funke Akindele, is her master in the movie industry.

It all started when a social media troll attacked Toyin Abraham for supporting APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham says Funke Akindel is her oga. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @funkejenifaakindele

The netizen had claimed that Toyin’s movies are not interesting and that she was no match for Funke Akindele.

In response to that, Abraham explained that Funke Akindele is actually her boss so to be compared with her means she is also doing great.

She wrote:

“My darling she’s my Oga so comparing me to her alone means I’m doing great okan gbogbo wa oni jo bale.”

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham says Funke Akindele is her boss

Toyin Abraham’s clapback at the netizen who compared her to Funke Akindele soon trended and got Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

thebubblesng:

“Very Smart response #enoughofthetoxicity.”

mz_tomisin1:

“Savage reply and I love her.”

iyanaladuke:

“Toyin is a vibe .”

folashade.oshosanya:

“Good response, haters everywhere and Toyin self doesnt know she needs to thread softly. Why publicly endorse a candidate when you have fans who are LP, APC, PDP supporters and these fans pay to see your movie in cinemas. Does that make Marketing sense?”

kemisolabamidele:

“Leave Toyin alone ooo ... she not the only celeb supporting Asiwaju oo.”

