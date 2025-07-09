Reekado Banks recently reflected on his clash with colleague Wizkid in 2020, which apparently shook the internet

The singer was prompted to divulge some details regarding the old conflict after being grilled by a lady in an interview

Reekado, however, made it clear that he is currently on good terms with Wizkid, and Big Wiz regrets his actions

Music star Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, professionally known as Reekado Banks, recently cast minds back to his fallout with superstar musician Wizkid.

In a podcast, the interviewer threw some questions regarding Wizkid's 2020 blast at him (Reekado Banks), which triggered some revelations.

Wizkid blasts Reekado Banks

Recall that Wizkid descended heavily on Reekado Banks in 2020 when the latter made a post about dropping new music, Omo Olomo, amid increased tension in the country caused by the #EndSARS incident.

Wizkid further referred to Reekado as a fool and a clout animal.

Reekado Banks speaks on relationship with Wizkid

In light of this, the interviewer asked Reekado Banks how he felt about the hot blast he received from Big Wiz. In response, the 31-year-old disclosed that it wasn't a nice experience. He added that he didn't want to put out the song at that time initially but was persuaded by his management.

In his words:

"Not the nicest, especially considering I didn't want to put the music out. I had urged my management at the time not to put it out, but they were convinced that it wasn't a problem... It was so bad at the time. I was able to move on from it."

When asked if he regrets releasing the song at that time, Reekado gave his honest take, noting that following that incident, he has learned to stand more firmly on his decision.

"Absolutely. So there is not much that I am convinced to do these days that I do not do," he asserted.

The podcaster went on to ask Reekado Banks if he has had the opportunity to explain things to Wizkid, letting him know how the issue really played out, and in response, Reekado noted that Big Wiz recently visited his restaurant and they had a little discussion.

He noted that Wizkid actually regrets coming at him in such a manner. He added that Starboy also expressed remorse about how he tackled Don Jazzy online (calling him an influencer some months ago).

He said:

"Recently, he came visiting my restaurant. We had a little talk, and he was a little regretful about it. He was like he shouldn't have gone that route. He mentioned his behaviour towards Don Jazzy as well, and he was like we are three people in the game that have only recently lost our moms. He feels sorry about the time and it's good now."

Watch the video below:

Don Jazzy attends Reekado's album listening party

Legit.ng also recalls that Don Jazzy, alongside some members of Mavin Music, attended Reekado Banks' album listening party.

In the video, Reekado Banks was seen exchanging warm pleasantries with Don Jazzy as they hugged tightly.

Rapper Ladipoe was also spotted at the venue.

