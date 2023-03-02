Nigerian music star Wizkid has postponed his More Love, Less Ego tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 3

According to the statement released via the singer, the tour was postponed to the fall of 2023 due to unforeseen logistical circumstances

The announcement has stirred mixed reactions online, especially from Nigerians, with many mocking the singer

Nigerian international star Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, in a latest statement, has announced that his More Love, Less Ego Tour, which was scheduled to start on Friday, March 3 in Texas and end on April 9 in Los Angeles, has now been postponed to Fall 2023.

Wizkd, in a post he shared via his Instagram story, revealed the tour was postponed due to unforeseen logistical circumstances.

Wizkid postpones tour due to unforeseen logistical circumstances.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Due to unforeseen logistical circumstances the Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego Tour has been postponed to Fall 2023. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information. Love, Wiz.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Wizkid postpones tour

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

avatarjr102:

"Person way know say OBIDIENT no go buy ticket want wait make we forget."

prettygifttyy:

"Who cares when u don’t care about us."

ojiecarter_:

"Tickets didn’t sell. That could be one of the major reasons."

general_desmond01:

"Baba dy flop small small dy go…too much pride thou mitcheew

ogcoldnation:

"Make only wizkid buy the ticket."

daveed_splifs:

"Low ticket."

hey_amaka:

"Mtcheew who even cares."

just_isco007:

"You go later carry bell ️ dey advertise your tour no worry."

jaysquarehero_kng:

"Dey no buy ticket 2 seconds??."

papilon101:

"Dem forget say na still Nigerians Dey buy majority of dem ticket outside the country! Who wan buy ticket when u no fit lend ur voice."

Source: Legit.ng