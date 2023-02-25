Nigerian Afrobeats superstar enraged fans and Nigerians after it was formally confirmed that he did not participate in the voting process

Wizkid was seen in the midst of some top Ghanaian musicians like King Promise and R2Bees as they attended an occasion

The video of Wizkid in Ghana while his countrymen exercised their civic duties has sparked a series of hot takes online against the singer

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has broken the hearts of his fans and fellow countrymen as a recent video of him goes viral on the country’s election day.

The singer was filmed alongside some of Ghana's biggest stars, including King Promise and R2Bees, in the viral video.

Pictures of wizkid Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

The report reaching Legit.ng was that Wizkid attended Ghanaian producer Killbeat’s late mother’s funeral in Tema, Ghana.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians tell Wizkid a piece of their minds

official_mrgenerous:

"So Balogun no vote? ."

olayemiolamiju:

"So this guy no vote."

your_next_rated:

"Normally weytin Wizkid do no good."

sammyy_joker:

"Na to delete all your song."

_tara_jane:

"But Wizkid and the owner of this page no get sense."

im_daryo:

"This werey no vote and dem dey talk about better naija,well I no kuku like am ."

iamsilvamartins:

"Dis one, Burna, Tiwa etc b like nothing concern dem. Role models o, no wahala sha."

ashley_posii:

"Una get problem for this country Shey na only them no vote ni? Person wey no get voter’s card no fit vote sha."

ihoumaemelogu:

"This celebrities are fools so as old as Wizkid is he left Nigeria to go do something els that is to say the problems no concern am at all. I’m sure most people coming for them no vote too."

dr_kwamenkrumah:

"Funeral in ghana is better than election in Nigeria cos Nigeria”s election is all about bribe and corruption,big ups wizkid for choosing ."

Fans call out Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide for keeping mute all thorugh the election process

Afrobeat stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, and Davido were called out by their fans for not declaring their stance in the 2023 election.

A tweep first sprang up the conversation around the four artistes' silence and how they tend to present themselves as patriotic citizens through their lyrics.

The Twitter user laid most of his disapproval on Burna Boy and his style of lyrics

Source: Legit.ng