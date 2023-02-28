May Yul-Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has trends after she made a morale-boosting post dedicated to Peter Obi and the Obedient movement

The brand influencer is particularly famous for making political statements or stand; however, she seems to have joined many other Nigerians seeking and praying for Peter Obi's victory

May's recent post celebrated the Labour Party's victory in Lagos over the All Progressive Congress (APC) before she encouraged Obedients to stay hopeful to the end

Some Nigerian celebrities are still full of hope ahead of the final results of the 2023 presidential election.

One of them is Yul Edochie's first wife, May Yul-Edochie, as she calls for hope and optimism that the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi can still emerge as the winner of the 2023 national election.

May Yul Edochie celebrates Peter Obi's victory in Lagos and prays for the final victory. Photo credit:@mayyuledochie/@petergregoryobi

The brand influencer also noted in her post that the Labour Party should saviour every election moment and enjoy the victories to the fullest.

She also noted that Peter Obi's victory in Lagos brought her great joy.

See May Yul-Edochie's post celebrating Peter Obi and charging the Obedients to stay hopeful:

See how netizens reacted to May Yul-Edochie's post hailing Peter Obi's victory in Lagos

@ritaedochie:

"As human beings, all that can be done is already don and now it is left for God almighty to show us mercy and finish the battle."

@bella_jordie:

"@mayyuledochie it’s a political stunt. They want to prove that there’s no rigging after all he won lagos…."

@amakaomenife:

"Lord I'm so grateful for this Lagos State victory, it speaks volumes of the Eze ebube we serve. Lord we still trust you for a total victory."

@sophiacharityomodiagbe:

"Am telling you my Queen,, our victory has no competition trust me the whole of Abuja voted Obi. The win is massive. I believe same applied to lagos. And so as many other part of the country."

@graciful_charis:

"I'm so emotionally charged all we are asking of is freedom."

@royaljane_k:

"Mr Peter Obi won the election both in the spiritual realm and the physical realm, but there is so much evil manipulation going on right now in the physical realm."

@empressify_official:

"Abeg you should stop rejoicing because obi won in lagos.Obi won many states...INEC knows what they are doing..."

@terrybi7834:

"Lagos is not Nigeria. Don't focus only on Lagos."

@itzcollinspraise:

"I'm telling you....Lagos and Enugu finish it all for the labour party... We are waiting for others states... especially the eastern and southern states to do the same..."

Reactions trail May Yul-Edochie's video about Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie, has declared her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, May gave many reasons why Nigerians should vote for the LP presidential candidate. Great Nation by popular singer Timi Dakolo was heard playing in the background.

Sharing the video, May added a caption that read:

“I’m Obidient and I encourage y’all to be, come Sat, 25th Feb for a better Nigeria. Vote @peterobigregory for president. Together we can achieve unity in divergence.”

Source: Legit.ng