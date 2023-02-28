King Westt, the outspoken son of MC Oluomo, the ex-boss National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos, has stirred emotions online with a viral clip of his father shared on his page

It is public knowledge that King Westt's dad is a massive support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

The young man's post congratulating his dad ahead of the final declaration of who the next president of Nigeria would be has gotten in the wrong side of many netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

MC Oluomo's outspoken son, King Westt, has sparked emotions online with a viral clip of his dad dancing that he shared on his social media page.

In the viral clip, King Westt attached a comment to the video clip congratulating his dad and his APC associates on their impending victory at the national level.

Mc Oluomo's song King Westt has stirred emotions online with a comment he shared about APC sacrificing Lagos to win at the federal level. Photo credit: @kingwestt/@kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Westt, in the his comment, wrote saying the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacrificed Lagos so that he could win at the national level.

See Westt's video congratulating his father that stirred emotions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See netizens reaction to King Westt's video celebrating his father and the APC

@official_temabor:

"They're actually confessing to the rigging."

@japhman:

"They lost in LAGOS they did not give Lagos away..."

@gudfella212:

"Na that mark I get issues with."

@symply_alley_:

"Na this boy go use he mouth put he papa for trouble."

@nosadongen:

"That’s exactly what they did...they deliberately gave Lagos away to deceive people."

@raymondstar1:

"Bro is this not proof that this election is rigged?"

@megamarketingsolution:

"Why are they paying this little boy any attention. He is too young to know the implications of losing votes in your birth state to someone from another state. The aftermath of this may not affect his father that much but his generation will be affected. It's means their power and popularity is declining gradually in Lagos State. I would have bet everything I owned that his Father and Tinubu will never be defeated in Lagos."

@temmy_ashley:

"He knows what he is saying…they played games on us by saying Lagos won to deceive us ‍♀️.

@royalty_realm:

"They never gave out Lagos. They were woefully defeated but just couldn't rig it like every other states because a lot of eyes were on Lagos state."

MC Oluomo’s son brags about his father after video of him on APC campaign bus went viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of former Lagos state National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) boss Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, joining the grand finale of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign, has gone viral.

MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, re-shared the clip online and has stirred reactions with the caption he tagged to the video.

Westt's comment came across to many Nigerians as a brag. He noted that the campaign bus his father was on wasn't something anybody could just hop on; instead, only the movers and shakers of Nigeria were allowed on board.

Source: Legit.ng