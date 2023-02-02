Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is currently under fire after taking to social media with a trailer of a new film production he featured in

The movie, centred around Peter Obi, saw Edochie acting as the presidential candidate and mimicking his voice

Nigerians have since flooded Edochie’s comment section to express strong reservations against the newly released movie

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has once again ruffled feathers in the online community with a post shared on his Instagram page.

Edochie posted a trailer of a new Nollywood production centred around the life of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Yul Edochie mimics Peter Obi's voice in new film. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor played the role of Obi in the movie and surprisingly, he altered his deep voice to mimic that of the presidential candidate.

Different scenes in the newly released movie also captured Edochie dressing just like the former Anambra governor and making references to some of his real-life situations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the trailer as shared by Edochie below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's new movie

elegantkiddies_thrift said:

"What kind of voice is this? E no follow abeg."

icey_kingblaise said:

"Nice one.. But the voice wasn't necessary.. You can pass your message without mimicking.. BTW, that's not even Peter Obi's voice! He has a nice and meek voice. This looks like mockery to me."

deep_pbliss said:

"Producing yeye film every 4 market days, abeg gerarahia."

gennyluv2 said:

"Using everything to make money. Is that how Peter obi spaek? So in other ways you are indirectly calling him a stingy man. You can't try that with atiku or the other mpa."

bubu_jones77 said:

"Mimicking his voice in this manner is not Kool tho…it’s a movie so you should have been yourself while telling the story…people will still get the message but trying to ridicule his voice that manner is just not Kool…but great story line…"

stephanieobienu said:

"This is not funny at all, he is the president of Nigeria ,why didn't you use burial name and act movie, everything is not joke."

obidiya.1 said:

"Casting with Peter Obi name is ok but that voice is not his please. Edit bfr u release it. Don't disrespect our President like u did to May. T for thanks."

Yul Edochie flaunts his eldest daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie got netizens gushing after sharing a lovely photo of himself and his first child, Daniella.

Edochie, in the post, did a throwback and present-day photo collage of himself and his first daughter while bragging about her growth.

The actor asked people to address him as 'sir' if they don't have a daughter that is 18 years old and in university.

Source: Legit.ng