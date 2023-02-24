Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, has declared support for LP presidential candidate Peter Obi

May, who shared a video on her social media timeline, encouraged Nigerians to vote for Obi to make the country better

Her video has, however, stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some urging her to consider a career in the movie industry

May Edochie, the first of Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie, has declared her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, May gave many reasons why Nigerians should vote for the LP presidential candidate. Great Nation by popular singer Tim Dakolo was heard playing in the background.

May Edochie declares support for Peter Obi. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, May added a caption that read:

“I’m Obidient and I encourage y’all to be, come Sat, 25th Feb for a better Nigeria. Vote @peterobigregory for president. Together we can achieve unity in divergence.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Fans react to May Edochie’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nkirumakata:

"You are really a gem... Your attitude depicts a class of the highest level.. There's just something undeniably gracious about you."

donstan316:

"Thanks a lot for using your Platform to support Our Clarion Call for a Better Nigeria. With our collective Interests Politically, Our Country will be Great Again. A New Nigeria is POssible."

anonymouslyinscrutable:

"Nah Netflix, your acting career go start from because you speak so well."

carolinegwebu:

"@mayyuledochie please try acting as well."

officialadorable2:

"Don't preach to us cos you still have your table to clean up make peace with your husband and our beautiful co wife Judy Austin Yul Edochie stop pretending."

edithokoye0096:

"Both wives are OBIdients. Yul is still on the fence."

Toyin Abraham's hubby advises Nigerians about election

In another report via Legit.ng, Kolawole Ajeyemi sent an advice to Nigerians hours before the 2023 presidential election.

Ajeyemi, in a statement via his Instagram account, advised Nigerians to vote wisely as whoever they vote for determines what would happen in the country in the next four to eight years.

He also appealed to Nigerians to avoid trouble and not sell their votes.

Source: Legit.ng