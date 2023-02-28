Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe who has been mostly silent over the course of the 2023 presidential election, has finally voiced out

Mercy Aigbe has also joined the recent calls of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain unbiased and serve the interest of the Nigerian and not that of politicians

The movie star noted in her post that all Nigerians want is a better country; she went on to warn INEC to treat the trust placed in them by Nigerians with care

Ace Nollywood, star Mercy Aigbe, has joined the calls from different quarters for an unbiased electoral process from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The movie star, in her post, noted that 'enough was enough' and INEC shouldn't destroy the trust put in them by the Nigerian people.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe stirs reactions online as she joins the call by other Nigerians asking for INEC to betray the trust of Nigerians. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy also noted that all Nigerians want is a better country, not impending chaos. In Yoruba, the mother of two sternly warned the electoral body not to take Nigerians for granted and do what's right.

See Mercy Aigbe's posts regarding the 2023 elections below:

Here's another post by Mercy Aigbe calling for the ban of ex-governors from going to the senate:

See some of the reactions that Mercy Aigbe's post about the 2023 presidential elections stirred

@hass_benson:

"Coming from someone that her own head is not correct."

@morenike__xx:

"Who be this werey for your eye e be like say na husband them dey sn*tch for here."

@happinesstommey:

"Which of this yeye celebrity Dey knack inec chairman?? Show yourself we have a message for him and his generation."

@ms_alesh:

"Who be dis na husband you sabi sn*tchif e sure for you use your voice like aunty Iyabo."

@jerry_hair1:

"I don tire for this rogbodiyan jare, make dem announce wetin dey wan announce make everything go back to normal."

@ifuennada:

"I support any policy that bans ex governors from contesting for Senate. The greed is too much..."

@xelawalter:

"Sowore complained about the Nigerian constitution. We need modifications and should be updated."

@sure_heaven:

"There won’t be any policy of such. The people who keep voting are to be blamed."

