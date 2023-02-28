Netizens have dragged Nigerian singer Burna Boy for keeping quiet about the presidential election despite activism with his songs

He bowed to pressure and revealed that he did not support any candidate, but Nigerians still weren't pleased with him

Burna has now taken to his Instagram story channel with a new post insinuating he has never benefitted anything from the country despite all he does

Burna Boy has refused to let Nigerians drag him over his stand on the presidential election that took place on February 25.

After much pressure, the singer broke his silence on the matter, noting that he didn't support anyone because he doesn't want to get any blame.

Burna Boy drags Nigerians who expected him to be vocal about election Photo credit: @burnaboygram

In another post, however, Burna bashed Nigerians, stating that all he does for the country is not for validation, and it's not because he owes anybody.

The singer added that he never made any money from the Nigerian government, never took money from any governor, and didn't take any public office appointments.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Burna's post

emmalex_lexy:

"Nah only burna know Watin e eyes see 9ja politicians bad no forget."

stagenations:

"The 100m way wike give you after you won Grammy nko ? Na me collect the money abi lol."

spiritualbaga:

"Na bcuz them rig him Grammy na y "

wumwum01:

"Una don hear wetin una ear wan hear.. e say make Una getat "

boywonder_40:

"Should we remind him of Wike?"

_thelillyarthur:

"What good please? What good do you do sir?"

atomacoofficial:

"You no vote and you wan win Grammy Well last last na you chop breakfast."

nellylopez4real:

"But na from Naija u take blow sha....no forget ur days of little beginning sha."

ijo.labi:

"Everyone should be allowed to make choices I beg."

birdman_148:

"What about the land and money Rivers state government gave him when he won Grammy? Burna Boy dey lie "

Burna Boy tells fans to look up to someone else

On Burna Boy’s Instagram story, the singer shared his exchange with a netizen who told him not to try to justify his reason for not being vocal during the election.

In response to the fan, the music star noted that they only sought who would tell them the candidate to vote for. He added that they should look up to someone else.

The music star added that he has never supported a political party or candidate, so people would not blame him when they fail to perform.

Source: Legit.ng