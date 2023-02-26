Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now broken his silence about the ongoing Nigerian presidential election

On February 26, 2023, the Common Person crooner took to his social media page to issue a warning to INEC

Burna Boy’s post quickly went viral on social media, and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now spoken up about the presidential election in the country which took place on February 25, 2023.

Recall that three of the country’s top singers, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido, had been extensively dragged online for keeping quiet about the election.

Burna Boy, however, changed that when he took to his Instagram page on February 26 to speak about the electoral process.

Nigerians blow hot as Burna Boy finally speaks on presidential election. Photos: @burnaboygram

The Common Person crooner resorted to issuing a warning to the country’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against electoral malpractice.

According to Burna Boy, INEC should let Nigerians decide and not try any magic with the election results.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as Burna Boy breaks silence on presidential election a day after voting took pace

A number of netizens had a lot to say about Burna Boy’s post after it went viral. Many of them were not pleased with the timing of his comment. Read some of their reactions below:

_iam_spencer_:

“Medicine after death.”

waley_ekun:

“Oga shut up.”

daviee_musix:

“After thought not necessary.”

alte_teen:

“Na today he remember say election dey‍♂️.”

emilychinyere:

“Who be this one.”

beyondprestige:

“African giant wey no fit come vote or fight thugs ‍♂️.”

rachyy___x:

“This one is always social media supporter and key pad warrior , falz , mc macaroni, omoni , chioma , Williams and the rest God bless y’all for always representing both online and in reality.”

ekpere_bar:

“Na now this one dey talk after them don drag him like generator ...burna boy, davido, and wizkid 3 of una na big fQQLs.”

zaddy_chozen:

“What’s this one saying ? Na now you wan talk ? There’s no need honestly, they didn’t have to call you out before it’ll occur to you that people were looking up to you to push that fire you had in your 20.10.20 track.”

nwanyebinladen:

“Nigerians are just ungrateful peoples. Must he comment or vote before he better than many Nigerians abroad wey no return to vote. These acts are the only guys sending a +ve image about Nigeria to Africans or the globe. You guys should drop your stones .”

mheenarh__:

“Africa ant don talk.”

d.e.b.s.s._:

“It’s so obvious that he was pressure into saying something. The fear of dragging.”

