Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has once again taken to social media to explain himself after getting dragged for not speaking about the 2023 presidential election.

On his Instagram story, the self-styled African Giant explained why he was not vocal about the presidential election among other things.

According to Burna, he does not understand why it’s such a big deal that he was not vocal about the election. He explained that he personally did not have any presidential candidate that he believed in.

The music star added that he has never supported a political party or candidate so that people would not blame him when they fail to perform. Burna added that may the best man win the election.

He wrote:

“I dunno why it's such a big deal to some Nigerians that I've not been vocal about the elections. Personally I don't have a candidate that I believe in.

I've never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don't want to make you vote and then blame me when the person fuc*ks up as usual.

That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins.”

Fans tackle Burna Boy, singer tells them to look up to someone else

Also on Burna Boy’s Instagram story, the singer shared his exchange with a netizen who told him not to try to justify his reason for not being vocal during the election.

In response to the fan, the music star noted that they were only looking for who will tell them the candidate to vote for. He added that they should look up to someone else.

In another exchange with a fan, Burna Boy was challenged on why he made money off singing about the suffering in Nigeria and he kept mute during the voting process.

To that, Burna replied that he was going to start singing about China now.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy continues to explain not being vocal during election

A number of netizens had mixed reactions to Burna Boy’s explanation. Some of them dragged him for his stance. Read some of their comments below:

chu6x:

“Burna boy and wizkid nor just get our time…. We don carry Africa Giant give Falz.”

evve__lynn:

“We don’t care abeg.. no be this one dey do us now.”

motola.__:

“You guys don’t want him to support his choice if he has. You just want him to support peter obi so you can look up to him.”

thepoet_glory:

“You don’t have a candidate in the same country that made you, you’ve grown so big that no candidate matches your view….. very interesting!!!! African giant my foot.”

zayxon_tech:

“You can't be making money off singing about nigerian struggle when you aren't actively trying to fight Nigerian struggle, it's hypocrisy for me.”

sandy_coco__:

“Nice excuse , ant of Africa.”

tresbodorganics:

“He doesn't want to choose a side because he is using your suffering to make music and money. Na una wey give am title of giant of Africa i dey blame.”

misspeafairy:

“He said make una look up to another person.”

Burna Boy warns INEC as he finally speaks on presidential election

Burna Boy, has now spoken up about the presidential election in the country which took place on February 25, 2023.

Recall that three of the country’s top singers, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido, had been extensively dragged online for keeping quiet about the election.

Burna Boy, however, changed that when he took to his Instagram page on February 26 to speak about the electoral process and to warn INEC.

Source: Legit.ng