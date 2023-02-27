Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at Charlie Dior for his poor fashion sense

The outspoken female celebrity asked the fashion critic to fix himself before talking about others

Many celebrities, including award-winning blogger Ameyaw Debrah, have tagged Charlie Dior to respond under the post

Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has commented on Charlie Dior's dashing look in an Instagram post.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Charlie slay gorgeously in these photos. source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

The newly married female celebrity Valentina Agyeiwaa opined that the eloquent style influencer doesn't qualify to comment on celebrity styles because he doesn't know how to dress.

Queen Afia Schwarzenegger wrote,

"Let me add my 2 cent here. This Uncle was quick to call @official_xandykamel names based on her dressing.. I won't repeat them here, but hun your dressing is so off. Blue shirt,green bag,black shoe in a brown fur ..hmmm. Never a hater, but you look colourful like a Christmas tree. You should be the last person to mock a look, and this is coming from a place of truth. I watch you from a distance n your look most times is a No No. Yes, I am coming for you cos you came for 1 of my gals. Fix yourself before talking fashion. Good night."

Social media users comment on Afia Schwarzenegger's Instagram post

Below are some reactions from the comment section of the Instagram post.

kata_wellsh:

"Yes you are right, I sometimes see his dressing and be like, what is this not the guy who criticizes people and now see what he’s wearing... he’s the full definition of I DONT PRACTICE WHAT I PREACH."

obaayaa245:

"You have said it all kwasia kwa He looks like Fante D))kunu."

sarpemma:

"They think fashion is just wearing random (Replica)sh…t together lol."

framoal:

"It is easy to critisize but it's always difficult to accept critics."

queen_deljewelgh:

"The critic has be criticised I knew u would definitely get him one day love u foe ur honesty."

elizabethasante83:

"The skirt is not even ironed."

sabbyalhassan:

"Thank u sister Afia,u jux spoke my mindthe way this guy dey feel himself eerrh like he knows it all, meanwhile he is a man, woman type, he doesn’t even have a base Buh because of his load mouth he thinks he knows it all. He came to a saloon at Eastlegon American house dere, I wouldn’t want to mention the name of the saloon, but the moment he left all the workers, and customers were laughing at him."

