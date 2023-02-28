Toyin Abraham has continued to tackle trolls for supporting Tinubu without the support of her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

The filmmaker's husband had to issue a statement on social media, dissociating himself from her political choice

The actress, in a now-deleted post, revealed that the curses heaped on her would only work if she collected money from Tinubu

Toyin Abraham has continued to reply to every insult on social media because she chose to support Asiwaju Tinubu for president.

Shortly after her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi declared that he's not in support of her campaign, the actress dropped another post.

Toyin Abraham says she didn't collect money from Tinubu Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Abraham clarified to her trolls that she did not get paid to campaign for Tinubu, as receiving money is the only way their curses will work.

She also added that Tinubu is still her choice, and she won't die or star die in water for her political stand.

Netizens react to Toyin's statement

mensah.patience.75054:

"We are talking about our future and new young coming STARS the only thing that matters to this old woman is her old Star that has already fallen? Just dey play."

burumchi:

"Don’t release any movie that’s all. By then it will be our choice too."

chef_ivyjones1:

"Them say make you no try produce or direct movie again; because na you and Tinubu go watch am "

cynthia_ona:

"Fear don start now now? You will definitely feel what’s coming, the wrath of God will be on you all supporting violence and killing innocent people. You can only be exempted if your hands are clean which obviously isn’t so be ready. I just pray Your innocent children will be exempted."

osa_tianah:

"Your star just diminished for your information I pity you have lost your glory ask Desmond Elliot how far "

endylight1:

"No just better release any movie for us to watch, enjoy it with Jagaban alone."

