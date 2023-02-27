Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to celebrate her husband, Ned Nwoko winning the election on social media

Ned Nwoko who was running for the senatorial position in Delta North under the umbrella of the PDP eventually emerged victorious

Regina officially celebrated his win on social media by dressing up like a bride and expressing heartfelt gratitude to all those who voted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, reportedly won the senatorial election in his district and she officially celebrated his win online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star who could not hide her excitement dressed up like a new bride as she showed appreciation to all those who voted.

Regina was all smiles in her beautifully beaded outfit as she celebrated the people of Anioma for voting for her husband who won the senatorial seat in Delta North under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Video as Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko winning senatorial election. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The movie star noted that Ned Nwoko’s victory would not have been possible without them. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The race is finally over and it wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Your undivided love and support was massively felt. And with a grateful heart I say a really really big thank you. Anioma Kwenu.”

In the caption of the video, Regina wrote:

“Anioma Kwenu !!!!!!! The race is finally over and it’s with a big heart filled with immense gratitude that I say a biggggggggg thank you to the great people of Anioma and everyone who supported and saw to the victory of my husband , Prince Ned Nwoko as senator Elect for Delta North .The people have chosen and they chose wisely, let the good works begin, Anioma will be great again . God bless the great people of Anioma

God bless Nigeria I am glad Nigeria has won a person who will drive positive change for the people …. Anioma kwenu !!!!! Hei!”

See her post below:

Ned Nwoko’s win stirs mixed reactions as Regina Daniels’ celebrates

A number of netizens joined Regina Daniels to celebrate her husband, Ned Nwoko’s victory. A few others however were not impressed. Read some comments below:

trishrems:

“Congratulations. You’re a youth, so influence your husband to uphold good governance in his constituency. God bless you all.”

excelgurl:

“No be to win be the matter oo.hope you guys will serve d masses and not enrich ur pocket only.congratulations.”

lovely_onyiii:

“Advise that your husband to do the right things and not frustrate people with his so called position and wealth. I hope this his win is not for his selfish reasons but for the betterment of Anioma kingdom that voted him in. I come in peace ✌️.”

chymella:

“Nwunye Senator… time to display more credit alerts in millions of dollars from public funds.”

toryvillage:

“Now he's got what he wants. He can go back and start arresting and locking up the people who voted for him and sending then to court in isseluku. It's not hard for him to do.”

beredible__zoe:

“Make una continue to loot de go.”

princess_annie39:

“If your husband like make e use our money dey buy you bag and car.”

livia_ony:

“Some people will never learn, no be this man wey I hear say dey lockup him people anyhow, collecting their lands n all? Na him una still go vote for, hmmm. Na now una go see d one wey senior Beatrice, well am not from there wetin concern me.”

sweezzy1:

“So na like this I take become senator wife brother .”

casie__snow:

“BEAUTIFUL SENATOR WIFE… FIRST LADY OF ANIOMA NORTH CONGRATULATIONS BABY ❤️.”

It's about to be a carnival - Regina Daniels jubilates as Ned Nwoko wins election

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has now won the senatorial seat in Delta North that he ran for during the 2023 election.

On February 27, 2023, Regina took to social media to announce her husband’s big win with a video of her jubilating as soon as the good news was heard.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star was all smiles as she cheered while people in the community stormed their compound to join them in celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng