Mercy Johnson has taken to social media with a celebratory post, rejoicing over her husband, Prince Odi Okojie's win

The actress' husband contested to represent the Esan constituency of Edo state at the House of Representatives, and he won

Mercy thanked everyone who made her husband's dream come true as she danced and jubilated in the video

Nollywood's Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi Okojie did not campaign in vain to the people of Esan in Edo state.

The politician contested to represent the constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and won.

Mercy Johnson celebrates as husband wins election Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

A dutiful wife who supported and campaigned for her husband, Mercy took to Instagram to celebrate with a post.

In the video, the actress and her man, with white powder on their faces and body, were seen dancing with indigenes of the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As Price Okojie and his entourage arrived to celebrate with their people, birds, in hundreds, flew off the trees towards them.

In her caption, the mum of four congratulated her husband, as she thanked everyone who voted for him and made his dream come true.

"Congratulations to @princeodiokojie ….it was a huge win and The people of agbazilo have spoken….You will always Lead right and the people will trust and always stand by you. The youths, women and men stood strongly behind him…Agbazilo bha Obulu oooo❤️Our special gratitude to “The Ojuromi Of Uromi Kingdom”HRM Anslem Edenojie."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Mercy Johnson and her husband

realwarripikin:

"Wow Beautiful Congratulations."

chizycool:

"Congratulations. I know this man has good heart despite the party he chose. Please let him not betray people who seek and hunger for good governance where he represents. Let him show a clear difference in his disposition and one day, his good acts will bring him to the presidency too cos hence Nigerians will no longer have failures as leaders. Lastly let him not fail as Desmond Elliott did!"

babarex0:

"Big congratulations."

estherene:

"Congratulations sis"

chizzyalichi:

"Congratulations."

purity__luxury:

"Even the birds welcomed him wow the village people are happy he won."

ucheelendu:

"This one too sweet me ooooooo... congratulations my honourable Inlaw...well deserved ... we won"

ufuomamcdermott:

"Tell bros I’m sending over a white male goat! "

danielakpeyi:

"Congrats Fam greater wisdom ahead "

Iyabo Ojo rejoices as Peter Obi wins Lagos

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo publicly supported Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The actress took to social media to rejoice on hearing reports that the politician won in Lagos state, a region supposedly built by the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Asiwaju Tinubu.

Sharing a photo of Obi, Iyabo taunted people from other parties who forecasted the politician's loss.

Source: Legit.ng