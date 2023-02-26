Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli was one of the few celebrities who tried to make a difference in the year’s presidential elections

The movie star was among the first people to show up at her polling unit on the day of the election and was among the few last people present in her polling unit the next day

Omoni shared a video of herself with other dedicated Nigerians who stayed put to make sure INEC officials in her voting centre input the actual figures electronically

Star Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli was still in her polling centre until the next day to ensure their voting results were successfully inputted in INEC’s portal.

The Nollywood star was among the first to arrive at her polling unit on election end and was among the few people who waited to oversee that INEC officials inputted the appropriate numbers.

Omoni shared a video of herself hanging around her voting centre during wee hours to call out INEC officials over their server delay.

However, in a recent update, Omoni informed netizens that they had to resort to manual upload since the electronic means had refused to work against all their attempts.

Nigerians react

olivepeters_official:

God bless you ma’am ! The scores have been written down ! Until then, please go and rest you’ve done noble

chidimokeme:

"Great Job Mama. You were totally in Beast Mode. God Bless You For Doing This And Putting Yourself forward as sacrifice every four years to do this. Almost 30 hours stretch May Your Labour Never Be In Vain. R.E.S.P.E.C.T ❤️."

akpemods:

What you have done will go down in history. You have earned your place on the right side of history. The story shall be told to many generations to come that you, Omoni, amongst many others, fought a good fight to uphold a free, fair and credible election in Nigeria. God bless you abundantly

chinwendy_:

"You could literally run abroad and leave us that doesn’t have the opportunity nor money of things goes south. You could have been abroad watching this. But you decided to be here. Happiness would never elude you. God bless you abundantly ma❤️❤️."

veraolatunji:

"You’re a living legend Abeg your value just rose by 1million percent. God bless you."

anthonymonjaro:

"My sistaaa Weldon!!! You are the beginning of the new Nigeria we so desperately need and will get!❤️ WE ALL MOVE!!!!!?✊✊✊✊❤️❤️."

Kate Henshaw to wait till voting ends

Kate Henshaw was among the Nigerian celebrities who created a buzz online over early arrivals at their various polling units.

The vibrant actress was among the first to show up at her polling centre and took the fourth spot on the queue of people who will be attended to by INEC officials.

However, Kate explained that even though she would be done on time, she would not leave her electoral unit until all the votes were counted.

