As Nigeria draws closer to deciding its's next president, more celebrities have taken to social to condemn the electoral process, including Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi

In a message shared on Twitter, Simi slammed anyone who is in support of the current electoral process while noting the violence that took place during the 2023 Presidential election

Meanwhile, the songstress' husband, Adekunle Gold, in his reaction, called the INEC an irresponsible organisation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Nigerian presidential election that occurred days ago has stirred different emotions from all quarters in the country, and celebrities like Adekunle Gold and Simi are not left out.

The celebrity couple reacted to the Nigerian election on their social media pages dragging the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Music power couple Adekunle Gold and Simi slam INEC and call for it to do better and serve the Nigerian people, not politicians. Photo credit: @symplysimi/@inec

Source: Instagram

In her tweet, Simi noted that we should all be fighting for a free and fair election regardless of whoever anybody might be supporting.

She noted that seeing thugs attack people while some are disenfranchised does not signal a free and fair election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, Simi's husband, Adekunle, in his reaction, went all out to slam the INEC, calling it the most irresponsible organisation.

See Simi's tweet talking about the 2023 presidential election:

See Adekunle Gold's tweet slamming the INEC:

See how netizens reacted to Simi and Adekunle Gold's tweet

@Princebob_ineh:

"Why didn’t u vote Kwankwaso or Sowore?"

@eminiolaflow:

"The fact that it’s not going in favor of your candidate doesn’t make it not free and fair!!"

@Omotayo_Visuals:

"Ask any Yoruba person why they voted Tinubu,the reply will be “you want omo igbo to win”?"

@skarzdesigns:

"Congratulate the winner and stop wailing. You can also try your luck in the East come 2027. Pele."

@Olaajumoke_:

"Absolutely, what a useless office."

@Layefa__Smallz:

"Inec is the weapon devil fashioned against us. It’s well…"

@_Xyclon:

"You’re just realizing this? I’ve known since 8 years back."

@chibyyke_:

"Never have they been responsible. Running a country haphazardly. Discrepancies everywhere even before the election."

Simi hails hubby Adekunle Gold after he stunned her with cute Valentine’s Day gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, revealed what her hubby, Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's day in a online clip.

Simi shared videos of the gift Adekunle Gold gave her for Valentine's day on her Insta-story while hailing AG with his Muslim name, Moruf, as the best at giving gifts.

In the video, the mother of one also revealed that she has never seen the type of cake her hubby gave her for Valentine's day. She noted that it was designed like the Matrix.

Source: Legit.ng