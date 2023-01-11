Simi's mum has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) ahead of the presidential election in February

The singer's mum in a tweet recounted how stressful the process of collection was for her as she had to go to four centres via public transportation

Despite the stress and struggle, Simi's mum noted that the joy she felt when she received her card made up for it

Nigerian singer Simi's mum Ayanfe is also an advocate of good governance in the country, and she has finally gotten her PVC so she can vote in February.

Ayanfe took to her Twitter page with a photo showing off her Voter's card and then proceeded to share the stress she went through to get it.

Simi's mum shares photo as she collects PVC Photo credit: @Jedishola

Source: Instagram

Simi's mum transferred her card, and almost gave blood to collect it as she had to go to four different centres via public transportation to get it.

The joy of finally holding the card eventually outweighed the stress she went through.

"#PVCCollection See the way I held on to my PVC. I did transfer & almost gave blood to collect it today. I had to go to 4 centres via bus to Keke napep to okada to taxi. From 10am-3pm but the joy I felt when I got it made up for it. I refused to give up. Go & collect your PVC. "

View her tweet below:

Nigerians react to Ayanfe's tweet

lawi_t:

"Like!!!! I was soooo happy when mine was handed to me! Pure joy! "

@Temilolasapphi1:

"I couldn't collect mine, they said I should do an escalation as my card was no where to be found."

omasiri__diya:

"Hubby and I did transfer too, we got it last weekend."

lardeori:

"Mine took less than 5minutes. The things is collection wards are usually close to your house so instead of stressing to inec office just ask around your area you will get the collection ward."

@tammyabah:

"Weldone! My sister also had to go from one centre to the other before she got hers yesterday. #WeMove."

