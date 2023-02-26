Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri, has taken to social media to cry out over the chaos following the presidential election

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star made it known that no politician can actually rig an election without the help of INEC

Ruth Kadiri wondered how so many people had missed the fact all along and it got a lot of netizens talking

Top Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has also spoken up about the presidential election in Nigeria which took place on February 25, 2023.

Following videos of alleged violence that took place in many parts of the country and other election irregularities, the movie star took to crying out on her Instagram page on the part the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plays in election rigging.

In a video posted on her official Instagram page, Ruth Kadiri explained that the national electoral body has proven to be very fraudulent and corrupt.

Not stopping there, she stated emphatically that no politician can actually rig an election without the help of INEC. She then wondered how many people had missed the point all along.

In her words:

“INEC has proven to be the most fraudulent and the most corrupt… In fact, politicians cannot rig elections without INEC and I wonder how we have missed the point all this while.”

Nigerians react as Ruth Kadiri blames INEC for electoral malpractices in the country

A number of netizens reacted to the actress’ video and many of them seemed to agree with her. Read some of their comments below:

idinma_x:

“INEC is our real problem! What we seek is a free and fair election but you guys have denied us our right to that franchise. I hope they know that they are calling for another protest soon if this is not curtailed?”

chuksmary4life:

“The fight is between us and INEC that's the simple truth. They are here to rig election from all indications, but they have failed woefully. God is the greatest and God is in control.”

zazzifc1:

“Yes, we really need to sue inec this time around.”

caprelomakeover:

“Calling out INEC on social media doesn’t seem to be making any impact .. we need to take it a step further.”

liligreat:

“Honestly Inec is our major problem, but God pass them.”

kvng_sop:

“Very true…results should be shown to us according to the polling units…no matter how many days e go take…we gats see am.”

