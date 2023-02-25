Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche, has caused a buzz on social media after reportedly healing the sick at his polling unit

The preacher’s daughter, Deborah Enenche, shared a video of the moment her father laid his hand on a sick woman

The young lady also gave glory to God and called it "a mindblowing healing" at their polling centre

Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche, has got a lot of people talking on social media over his alleged miracle at a polling unit.

On February 25, 2023, many Nigerians trooped out of their homes to participate in the electoral process, but Paul Enenche reportedly did more than vote at his polling unit.

In a video posted on Instagram by his daughter, Deborah Paul Enenche, her father was seen laying hands on a sick woman who was wearing a neck brace.

Video trends as Pastor Paul Enenche heals sick woman at his polling unit. Photos: @deborah_paulenenche

Shortly after the pastor had laid hands on the woman, she was later seen without the neck brace and participating in the electoral process like all was well.

An onlooker who had witnessed what happened was also captured on the video and was heard saying:

“She is still surprised. She came here with expectation to vote but she met her healing.”

The woman whose neck had been healed was seen moving her head around to confirm that all was fine, as she explained that she was not expecting the miracle.

Deborah then accompanied the video with a caption where she called it a mindblowing healing and gave thanks to God.

She wrote:

“What a mindblowing healing right here at the voting centre. What a faithful God.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Pastor Paul Enenche heals sick woman at polling unit

The video of the preacher allegedly performing a miracle on a sick woman at his polling unit got a lot of Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

solomonbbuchi:

“God is good!”

obareengy:

“Siri Play Miracle No Dey Taya Jesus.”

seunbharbs:

“I was sure healings will take place ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I love it.”

dpriest1982:

“Healing and deliverance service on the streets amidst performing your civic duty . Always arrive ready, that's what daddy says, come prepared.”

evangelistelizabethministries:

“This is how God will heal Nigeria unexpectedly!”

susanmanuels:

“I just knew this would happen!!….Thank you Jesus .”

solacenoch:

“That's how God is healing our land and giving us A New Nigeria.”

precious_yemiakerele:

“Wow, Miracles Everywhere .”

guchocapital:

“Healing service activated.”

