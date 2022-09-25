Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, got Nigerians talking when a video of her at her son's concert in South Africa emerged online

In the video, the happy mother was seen vibing and dancing backstage while her son is thrilling the fans up the stage

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of Burna Boy's mother's video to drop hilarious reactions about her dance moves

The full-of-life mother of Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, got fans excited as she dropped one of her trademark dance moves at a recent concert. '

In a viral video that emerged online, the talent manager was seen vibing backstage while her son was thrilling guests on stage in South Africa.

Burna Boy's mum showed why she is a dance queen as she vibes so well that fans can't take their eyes off it.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's mum's dance video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Burna Boy's mum dancing backstage while her son is performing in South Africa.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Blessingadex1212:

"Omo dis woman ehnbut make una wait oooshey Burna boy fit get serious girl like dis."

Chelzradiantskincare"

"Like mother like son.....replica of what my mama can do the energy is top-notch."

Softnenye:

"Me when my children be making me heavily proud."

Chiom_chioom:

"The kind of mother Iwill be to my kids,their cheerleader anytime."

Cubani_nft:

"Imagine traveling world with your child and watching him/her doing big things! It’s an experience any parent would want to have."

Jacqffins:

"Not in a bad way but this kind of mothers won't allow their sons to get married in peace."

Source: Legit.ng