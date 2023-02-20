Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu who is his manager is also his number-one fan both at home and abroad, and she always promotes his craft

In a video sighted online, Bose was seen hyping her son's band, The Outsiders, as they performed a Yoruba tune for the crowd filming them

Burna's mum had a great time dancing and hailing the band, who seemed to enjoy the tune they were playing

Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu loves to have a great time whenever the singer is on tour or simply performing at an event.

The singer, alongside Tems and Rema, performed at the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show on February 19 in Utah, United States.

Burna Boy's mum dances with his band Photo credit: @notjustok/@thenamix

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Burna's mum Bose was seen with his band, The Outsiders, as they performed a tune on their drums and other instruments.

The manager turned hype woman for the team as she egged them on, and showed off easy dance skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As Burna Boy's mum and team put on the fun show, a small 'oyinbo' crowd gathered and whipped out their phones to record the moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the fun video of Burna Boy's band

abkapon.africa:

"#outsiders for life."

paragon_corporation:

"Yoruba n Music!!! 5n6."

chubby_dc001:

"I’ve watched this video again and again and again."

mo_bola_ji05:

"So satisfying."

_adewale1:

"This is giving me joy❤️❤️❤️#outsiders."

eluquency2nv:

"This Is Originality! This Is Tradition! The Is Culture! S/O @burnaboygram The Realest!"

Interesting videos as Burna Boy, Tems and Rema thrill international audience in Utah

It was indeed a moment of celebration for Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema who all made their country proud again.

The music stars were announced as the artistes set to perform during the halftime show at the NBA All-star games.

Well, the much-anticipated performance was indeed everything fans, and the international community hoped for.

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy led the trio as he first graced the stage and performed some of his hits like It’s Plenty, Last Last, and Anybody.

Source: Legit.ng