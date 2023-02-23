AKA owned one of the stunning mansions in the leafy suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg where houses cost millions

The slain rapper hardly posted pics and videos of his beautiful home on his timeline but Briefly News managed to find a few pics and videos of the crib

Fans got to see the inside of AKA's house when he hosted The Braai Show with AKA and whenever he felt like posting a video playing soccer near the swimming pool or dancing in the kitchen

AKA was one of the richest celebs in South Africa. The slain artist made money moves like no other local rapper. The star lived a soft life but never showed off his riches on his timeline.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker owns one of the biggest mansions in the leafy suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg. ZAlebs reports that houses in Bryanston cost anything from N90 million upwards.

AKA hardly posted pics or videos of the stunning house but Legit.ng managed to find a few pics and clips of his beautiful home.

AKA spent most of his time touring Mzansi and the world

The star spent most of his time touring and in the studio making new music. He was able to buy himself the mansion after making wise business deals that saw him make millions of rand. He made millions through his Cruz Vodka deal and from his partnership with Reebok. He was paid R120 000 a month for his sneaker deal.

Most of his supporters got to see AKA's beautiful house when he hosted The Braai Show with AKA. The SABC 1 show was filmed inside his house and in his yard.

Wherever he had some free time, AKA used to go for a swim in his swimming pool or play soccer near the pool just to get some fresh air.

The late musician also used to spend a lot of time in the kitchen with his late fiancee, Nellie Tembe. They used to cook and dance together. He posted one of the videos on Instagram.

