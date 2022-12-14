Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu recently shared some lovely moments from his show in Orlando, Florida and it was fun to watch

In a video she shared, Burna Boy's mum was seen dancing alongside some crew backstage as he performed Sungba a song by Asake which he featured on

The video has left netizens gushing as many continue to applaud her for her continual support of her son’s music career

Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy had a show in Orlando, Florida and his mother, Bose Ogulu who doubles as his manager has taken to her social media timeline to share lovely moments from the event.

Burna Boy’s mum also included a short video of her dancing while he performed the hit song Sungba by YBNL star Asake which he (Burna Boy) featured on.

Sharing the pictures and video on her Instagram page, Bose Ogulu added a caption that read:

“In my little corner doing what I do best!! The last slide says it all .”

Netizens react to video Burna Boy's mum dancing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

starguymjofficial_:

"If your mum is your no 1 supporter, my brother and sister you don make am for life ."

tha.dollargirl:

"Love her."

is__priscy:

"Wassup Mama ."

jo_peggy_obruche:

"A Good mother is everything ❤️."

savageghost88:

"We love you mummy, ❤️keep doing what you know how to do best ❤️."

waterm24:

"Normally she dey dance b4 burna boy come this life."

kelvinlittle0:

"Mama burna❤ Better mama ."

uzi_chainz:

"Every type of mom a child prays for ❤️."

nancyilloh:

"Mama the Burna, your corner gladdens my heart all the time."

Burna Boy wins two MOBO Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy won big at the 2022 MOBO Awards, which took place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, on Wednesday, November 30.

Burna Boy won the Best African Music Act beating the likes of Asake, Tems, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, among others who were nominated in the category.

He also bagged the Best International Act ahead of Beyonce, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Jack Harlow, Tems, among others.

