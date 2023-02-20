AKA's funeral and burial may have been a private ceremony but those who attended managed to sneak some pictures and videos on social media

Many couldn't help but feel bad after seeing a video showing the rapper's seven-year-old daughter standing in front of her father's grave

Fans have been calling on the police to ensure that the slain rapper gets justice

AKA has been the main topic on social media since his untimely passing. The superstar was assassinated alongside his friend on one of Durban's busiest roads.

A video of Kairo, Lynn and Tony Forbes standing next to AKA's grave has gone viral. Image: @kairo.forbes and @melinimoses

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes from fans and industry colleagues.

Video of Kairo Forbes standing in front of AKA's grave goes viral

Social media users found ways to sneak photos and videos from AKA's funeral despite the family requesting it to be a private event.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed when the rapper's coffin was lowered into the grave.

According to TimesLIVE, another clip making rounds on social media shows the moment AKA's daughter Kairo stood in front of her father's grave alongside her grandparents Tony and Lynn Forbes.

Fans react to heartbreaking videos from AKA's burial

AKA's fans have been sending love and light to AKA's family, especially his daughter Kairo Forbes.

Many Twitter users admitted that seeing the seven-year-old, who the late rapper shares with DJ Zinhle, bidding farewell to her dad was touching.

@debarnbb said:

"You ask yourself now; are those who ordered his killing happy now, are they high-fiving watching these visuals, what did they gain or regain from his murder, what did they prevent from happening, mxm, this caveman era barbaric buffoonery I simply don't get ."

@scream_cute wrote:

"Aka’s funeral clip was so heartbreaking. His poor family, but especially poor Kairo ."

AKA was allegedly planning to propose to Nadia Nakai on Valentine's Day

AKA was reportedly planning a surprise proposal on Valentine's Day. Anyone who knew the rapper knows he was a hopeless romantic who always went out of his way to show love to Nadia Nakai.

The adorable pair, affectionately known as the Braggacy, had been painting timelines red with their loved-up posts, dinner and lunch dates, and even local and international vacations.

According to ZAlebs, a source close to the couple revealed that AKA was ready to take their relationship to the next stage before he was fatally killed in Durban on February 10.

