Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, have caught the attention of many in the online community for pleasant reasons

The Grammy-winning musician is currently in Paris and his mother took to her Instagram with photos and videos showing how they turned up

The ‘fire’ pictures sparked reactions from netizens with many hailing Burna Boy’s mother for still being active even at her age

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, are an inseparable pair and this is no doubt to the delight of many fans.

Bose who doubles as her son’s manager recently took to Instagram with photos and videos that captured their time spent in Paris.

Bose Ogulu and son Burna Boy storm Paris in style. Photo: @thenamix @eliotthensford

Source: Instagram

From indications, the Grammy-winning musician had a concert in the country and his mother was right there with him.

Interestingly, social media users couldn’t help but notice the high-fashion outfits the mother and son rocked to make a grand statement in the 'city of fashion'.

Sharing the photos, Bose wrote:

"Tried to come correct in the city of fashion. Merci Paris, toujours fidele, energie formidable."

See her post below:

Reactions from Bose's followers

pauloo2104 said:

" mama of us alll if you fail we all faillllllll."

legend_offical3 said:

"The energy is all pure and special."

iamcheemar said:

"Mama you look good as always ❤️….that last slide!"

ashrobconsultng said:

"Living the life. Hard working woman in show biz. Mama na mama."

djobiajent said:

"You understood the assignment."

ombrextensions said:

"And you aced it Mama ❤️."

blamon_and_worwelee said:

"Mama #Burno .... The fashion killer."

ctrl_zii wrote:

"@thenamix how does it feel being the mother of the goat ?"

Burna Boy's mother sends fans gushing with her dance steps

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna's mother Bose Ogulu wowed fans on social media with her energetic dance moves.

The proud mother and manager of the top singer was seen dancing like a rockstar on stage during one of her son’s performances.

As Burna Boy thrilled the crowd with his performance in Ireland, his mother stayed in one corner of the stage and danced energetically like a rockstar.

