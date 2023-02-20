Gone are the days when it seemed like a farfetched idea for Nigerian celebrities to chill with their international counterparts

Over the past couple of months, the likes of Tems, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy have all hung out with Hollywood’s finest and top international music stars

Legit.ng has compiled a list that features Leonard DiCaprio, Beyonce, and Gabrielle Union among others

Back in the late 2000s, it was more than a big deal when the likes of Dbanj and Psquare got to meet international superstars like Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross.

These were foreign superstars that many people had only come into proximity with by watching them on television screens, and it was more than satisfying when Naija stars met these international celebs.

International stars like Gabrielle Union, Rick Ross have met Naija celebs in recent times.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, with the rise and global acceptance of afrobeats, it is safe to say that “na them dey rush us” seeing as Nigerian artistes now easily get invites to high-profile Hollywood and international music industry events.

While the excitement and fanfare that comes with meeting foreign celebrities haven’t run out of fashion, it is safe to say that our Naija stars have done so well for themselves.

Legit.ng compiles a list of international celebrities that have hung out with Nigerian music stars.

1. Gabrielle Union

The Hollywood actress couldn't keep her calm as she chilled with Grammy-winning Nigerian diva, Tems, over the weekend at the NBA Allstars game in Utah.

"There's only one Tems," the Think Like A Man actress screamed as she took a bow for Tems.

2 & 3. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx

Hollywood bad boys, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, got to hang out with multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, over the weekend.

The Titanic actor was spotted enjoying a quick meal with Tiwa at a Vogun event while Foxx joined the Nigerian sister on the dance floor.

4. Fat Joe

Ahead of the NBA Halftime show, legendary American rap star, Fat Joe, got to hang out with Grammy-winning Naija star, Burna Boy.

A photo captured Burna and the rapper striking poses on the basketball court after enjoying a game.

5 & 6. Rick Ross and Mary J Blige

The rap star couldn't let go of Tems' hand after meeting her on the Grammy Awards red carpet some weeks ago.

Rick Ross exchanged warm pleasantries with the Nigerian music diva and gushed over talent.

Also at the same event, R&B queen Mary J Blige didn't hesitate to approach Tems after spotting her on the red carpet.

Tems was overwhelmed with emotions, but managed to stay calm as she exchanged pleasantries with the music icon.

7 & 8. Beyonce and Jay Z

Music power couple, Beyonce and Jay Z were intentional about wanting to meet Tems as they invited her to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

A video captured the moment Beyonce tightly held on to Tems as they chatted at the event, with Jay-Z in the background.

9 & 10. Cardi B and Offset

Rap couple, Cardi B and Offset, got to share a seat with Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy at a Grammy event.

The three equally posed for photos and Nigerians couldn't;t help but gush over how far their superstars have come in the international community.

Source: Legit.ng