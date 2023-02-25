Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi took his fans unaware after he made them believe he was outside the country this election period

It appeared that the comic creator was indeed pulling his fans' legs when he arrived at his polling unit entirely on time

A video of Bovi present at his voting center in the wee hours of the election day geared his fans and followers to set for their civic duties

Nigerian ace comedian Bovi has stunned his fellow countrymen at the hour he arrived at his polling unit to vote.

The comedian earlier shared a picture of himself taken abroad to insinuate that he was outside the country and wouldn't be attending the voting process.

Fans of the comic merchant were motivated and happy to see that Bovi arrived at his polling unit as early as 6 am.

Bovi took to Instagram to share a video of him waiting in the wee hours for the electoral officials to make it to the venue.

Nigerians react to Bovi's promptness

sundayalade:

"This is highly encouraging."

fabsnikki:

"How do conclusion jumpers feel them nor even get PVC Instagram patriots."

successful_omolucky:

"Senior man, and some people say you dey abroad, you shock dem, I dey where I want Peter Obi like this.."

__randyy07:

"Those of you ranting yesterday some of you are still sleeping while some don’t even know their polling unit."

good_gurl_riri_:

"Eh hehn now you’re talking!!! I almost stopped being your fan. Whew you got us there bovi ."

nzukicatherine3:

"We praying for you . Wish you a peaceful election ❤️. Love from Kenya."

_feminine_secrets:

"Today is my birthday but I’m not feeling it make PO win firat."

