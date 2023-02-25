Popular Nollywood star Kate Henshaw has continued to lead by example concerning the 2023 general elections

The star actress was one of the first four people to arrive at her polling centre and urged Nigerians to come out and participate in the voting process

Henshaw further clarified that she was not going to leave her polling centre until all votes were counted to make sure everything was done correctly

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood star Kate Henshaw is among the Nigerian celebrities making a buzz online over early arrivals at their various polling units.

The vibrant actress was among the first to show up at her polling centre and took the fourth spot on the queue of people who will be attended to by INEC officials.

Kate Henshaw set to wait till the end of voting process Credit: @K8henshaw

Source: Instagram

However, Kate explained that even though she would be done on time, she would not leave her electoral unit until all the votes were counted.

"Make sure you stay until your votes are counted. I am gonna do that. Happy voting Nigerians. We decide today."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her video below

Nigerians react to Kate Henshaw's video

tasienene:

"We love you Mama❤️❤️❤️Our Votes will Count."

oki.n.maryjoy:

"They are playing with our right please help us. They told us only alphabet A to I that would be attended go. We the rest can't be accredited oooo. Please we need to exercise our rights."

u_jema:

"Please let us thumb in the box and not on party Logo. Kindly pass the info to people especially the elderly. Some elderly persons just made this mistake in my pu. Thankfully, it was seen by party agent and they were corrected."

chalzani:

"This is the most hopeful I’ve seen so many people about an election. In our Obidience to His word, may God crown our efforts IJN."

nana_adjoa_bentum:

"Am from Ghana and I think peter obi is the rightful person...long live Nigeria long live Africa,,we pray for peace and love from Ghana ."

rianna_nk:

"You’re always a fave. I wan tag some people, but no when Peter wins I hope those celebrities that sold us out pays for it."

coleomowunmi:

"Try to organize light snacks and drinks/water for people, while standing in long lines. It encourages patience and perseverance. GOD bless."

Kate Henshaw replies Atiku Abubakar for daring youths to vote Labour Party

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar insinuated that Peter Obi and his political party lacked structure.

The one-time vice-president of the country believes that Nigerian youths will make little or no effort towards the victory of the Labour Party.

In response, Nollywood's Kate Henshaw accused him of arrogance and pointed out that the proportion of youths is far greater than that of the elderly.

Source: Legit.ng