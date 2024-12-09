Cubana Chiefpriest has shared heartwarming videos from his trip to Owerri in Imo state with Afrobeats star Davido

One of the clips showed the moment Cubana Chiefpriest introduced Davido to Owerri royal fathers as their in-law

Speaking about Davido, a royal father stirred reactions online after he stated that spirits also loved the music star

Hours after performing at a party in Lagos state, Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido jetted out to Owerri, Imo state, alongside his friend Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, for the grand opening of the socialite's new hotel.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier this year that Cubana Chiefpriest flaunted a hotel he was building for his son.

An excited Chiefpriest shared a video of him and Davido alongside some crew members onboard a private jet to Imo state.

A video also showed how Davido was received by Owerri indigenes, who were excited to meet the singer.

Davido meets traditional chiefs in Owerri

Cubana Chiefpriest also took Davido to the palace in Owerri, where he introduced the singer as their in-law to the traditional chiefs.

In a clip, one of the traditional chiefs, while speaking about the Fund's crooner, added that even 'spirits love Davido.'

Sharing a video, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in his caption:

"Over Dem All !!! Money Na Water. I Will Never Stop Doing It For The Culture. IMO🇧🇪 Is Our Own, It Will Never Spoil We Will Do Everything To Keep Our City Alive & Flourishing. Now You Know Why #CpNoSmall @davido Mount Me, Everything Is Possible On This Side."

Watch the video of Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest on board a jet to Owerri below:

Watch the video showing the moment Davido met traditional chiefs in Owerri:

See another video of Davido being entertained with cultural dance in Owerri below:

Reactions as Davido meets traditional chiefs

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's video, read them below:

amariches_official:

"Everybody loves him, the spirits loves him."

etek_notions:

"Success always, my brother. You are constantly improving on the man you were yesterday."

sammy_lyonn:

"The king said even spirit loves him."

gochy_glam:

"David na free bird such a sweet soul the guy no get time."

cj__ceejay:

"The Igwe said “anyi na akpo gi Jehova” in front of Kola?"

