Nigerian entertainment journalist Joey Akan witnessed an invasion at his polling unit in Lagos state

According to the reports received, thugs stormed their polling unit to destroy the ballot boxes when Joey tried to intervene, only for him to be attacked

The music podcaster shared some pictures of the horrendous event that has disorganised the voting process in his center

Nigerian entertainment journalist, Joey Akan was assaulted at his polling unit in Oba Elegushi during the election process.

The music podcaster raged that thugs came to their voting centre to destroy ballot boxes, and when he tried to stop them, he was met with "a couple of slaps in return."

2023 Election: Joey Akan attacked at his polling unit Credit: @joeyakan

Source: Instagram

Joey further mentioned that he "smuggled out of the voting area" to avoid confrontation.

"Thugs have destroyed ballot boxes and threw away the ballot papers at Oba Elegushi. I collected a couple of slaps for fighting back before I got pulled from the melee, into a house for my safety. Now I have to be smuggled out of the voting area because I have been marked."

Nigerians react

@emobodoeze:

"If this is happening in Lekki only God knows what is going on in some parts of the mainland."

@iSlimfit:

"When will elections EVER be peaceful, fair and smooth in Nigeria? Seems some things will never change."

@hamiltonawah:

"This is Oba Elegushi Ikate. They already destroyed 3 units but the army is here and we have commenced again."

@stephen_tomoni:

"We've been saying this since 1960.. Does the country look like one that is going to work?"

@shemmie007:

"I remember when people said they are taking their dogs with them to the polling unit, some were against it."

@TheRealGee4life:

"See what is happening in the Island what's now happening in the outskirts of Lagos and other states. Nigeria na film abeg because where are the soldiers in Otedola bridge?"

Falz reacts after report of Him being attacked

Popular rapper Falz was reportedly attacked at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos state, where he had gone to cast his vote.

The report, which went viral on social media, sparked reactions from netizens, who expressed displeasure.

However, in a recent statement, Falz revealed he was fine and had gotten his phone back; he added he was yet to vote.

